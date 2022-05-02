Elkhart Chamber of Commerce presents ‘Business Recognition Award’ to Nexus RV

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce named “Nexus RV” the Business of the Month.

The chamber says Nexus earned the award by giving back to both employees and the community. The company was started by childhood friends, and builds an average of 21 RV’s per month.

They are the only manufacturer making all-steel coaches, a safety feature that provides more strength and a more stable and comfortable ride.

While the pandemic brought many unexpected challenges, Nexus was fortunate to see an increase in demand and purchased two additional buildings in Elkhart. The company began with 15 employees and now has over 300, with low turnover. Nexus gives back to their employees and community by sponsoring local sports teams, bands, and local events, and supporting their employees whenever they can, including a focus on work/life balance.

Nexus RV has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber since 2010.

