Advertisement

Elkhart Chamber of Commerce presents ‘Business Recognition Award’ to Nexus RV

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce named “Nexus RV” the Business of the Month.

The chamber says Nexus earned the award by giving back to both employees and the community. The company was started by childhood friends, and builds an average of 21 RV’s per month.

They are the only manufacturer making all-steel coaches, a safety feature that provides more strength and a more stable and comfortable ride.

While the pandemic brought many unexpected challenges, Nexus was fortunate to see an increase in demand and purchased two additional buildings in Elkhart. The company began with 15 employees and now has over 300, with low turnover. Nexus gives back to their employees and community by sponsoring local sports teams, bands, and local events, and supporting their employees whenever they can, including a focus on work/life balance.

Nexus RV has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber since 2010.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain moving into the area late tonight
Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain and A Few T-Storms Tuesday
The position is being vetted thoroughly as the Community Police Review Board carefully...
Community Police Review Board continues to search for director
Community Police Review Board Director search continues
Community Police Review Board Director search continues
A comprehensive list of voting locations, resources, and websites to access ahead of voting in...
Everything you need to know about Indiana's Primary
City officials, immigration lawyers, and administrators from La Casa De Amistad smile for a...
South Bend partners with La Casa De Amistad to aid refugees