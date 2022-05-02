Edge Adventures opens for the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can climb through trees and get a great workout at the same time.

Edge Adventures at Rum Village in South Bend is open for the season.

There are five courses with different heights and difficulty levels.

You can experience a variety of obstacles and zip lines throughout each course.

“South Bend doesn’t really have too much like this, Indiana doesn’t have too much like this,” said Sally Burch, director of operations. “It’s not like we have ravines or anything. And that’s the great thing about the Challenge Course because you don’t need just zip lines to go across.”

Edge Adventures at Rum Village is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in May. In June, the park will open six days a week.

