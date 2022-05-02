Developer seeks appeal on old Madison Center building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Board of Zoning Appeals met on Monday night to listen to several petitions and appeals.

Developer Dave Matthews sought an administrative appeal for the former Madison Center building on N. Niles. Matthews said the zoning administrator, “arbitrarily created a definition of hotel, instead of going by the definition in the city ordinance.”

Matthews also sought an administrative appeal for 122 S. Niles, which was turned down by the board.

The zoning administrator claimed the vacant lot is being used as a construction staging area and cars are parking there illegaly.

The city has reportedly issued many citations and said Matthews has not been compliant.

