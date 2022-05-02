DEA Drug Takeback Day helps keep Michiana safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, it was National DEA Drug Takeback Day

The goal is for residents to dispose of their unwanted or expired medication safely.

In partnership with the 525 Foundation, multiple sites around Michiana were offering drive-up service.

Law Enforcement warns that expired drugs can gain potency and become dangerous if used and that under no circumstance should drugs be thrown into the sink or flushed.

“Basically, It’s going back to pollution. Polluting the water, polluting the ground, and eventually this pollution will kind of filter its way back to where it started from. We don’t want to pollute, obviously. We’re looking for a better way of disposing of this medication and a cleaner way of disposing of this medication. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing here today.”

There are also several new drug drop boxes around the county and state that Indiana residents can use all year round to dispose of medications.

“Yeah, this will serve as well as a reminder each and every day. So, please, if you have unused, expired drugs, we don’t want them in the hands of little children or obviously people who don’t need to take drugs anymore. Please, this is a way to get those unused drugs out of the homes.”

