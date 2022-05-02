Crime Stoppers shreds crime and paper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Integra Certified Document, held their bi-annual paper shredding event on Saturday at the St. Joseph Fairgrounds.

The goal is to help Michiana residents not only with spring cleaning but to safely dispose of sensitive information that, if in the wrong hands, could lead to identity theft.

At 10 o’clock, with two hours remaining, the number of cars that had passed through was over 500. By the end of the day, over 1,000 vehicles had passed through the fairgrounds to have their documents shredded.

They ask for a donation of $10, which helps Crime Stoppers payout rewards for crime tips and protect the people of Michiana. Crime Stoppers Raised over $18,000 from Saturday’s shredding event. Since 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has paid out over $1.1 million in rewards.

Integra Account Representative Tom Hitz said, “100% of the paper will be repurposed into home paper products that people use every day.”

“When you call into crime stoppers, tips are always anonymous. I think we say that all the time, but it’s really important people know that it’s anonymous. Again it’s so important for us to have these events because it helps our community as individuals protecting against identity theft. Still, it’s the only way to pay out these rewards,” said Michiana Crime Stoppers Lt. Kayla Miller.

But what if someone is skeptical about a police organization looking at their important documents?

“As you can tell throughout the day, it’s incredibly busy, so these documents are going straight from your car into the bins and from the bins straight into the big trucks, and they’re being shredded right here on site. So, there’s no time for us to even look at any of these documents. We’re literally taking them from your vehicle, putting them in those bins, and those bins are going right in to be shredded. If for some reason, one of the pieces of paper falls on the ground, you’ll notice that people will run after it and pick it up. We’re not looking at them; we’re just getting them into the bins right away so they can be shredded. We have bigger fish to fry.”

For more information or to donate to Michiana Crime Stoppers, click here.

