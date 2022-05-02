2nd Chance Pet: Archie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon and introduced us to Archie!

Archie is one-and-a-half years old. He is an Australian Shepherd.

Cooper says Archie is incredibly sweet! He would best fit in a home with older children and no small animals due to his size.

If you want to adopt Archie or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also log onto their website petrefuge.com.

