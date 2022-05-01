Advertisement

Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

The woman was believed to be attempting to contact the owner of the dogs about a previous attack.
By Nick Kremer and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama Department of Public Health employee was killed when a pack of dangerous dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff’s office. She was investigating an earlier dog attack at the time.

Jacqueline Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health employee, was investigating a dog attack from earlier in the week, but she was then fatally attacked by the same pack of dogs, WAFF reports.

Someone called law enforcement Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Road outside of Red Bay. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they discovered Beard, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, several dogs started attacking residents while they were investigating the suspicious vehicle. One person received minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says that some of the dogs had to be euthanized on the spot. The post also says that investigators believe Beard was attempting to make contact with the owner of the dogs when she was attacked and killed.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law. Neighbors said she is a dog advocate and owned about 27 dogs.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law. Neighbors said she is a dog advocate and owned about 27 dogs.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Beard worked for the state Department of Public Health for nearly 17 years.

