Advertisement

Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk

Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found sleeping on a sidewalk, and two others were also found unattended.(Okaloosa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a concrete sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a 3-year-old child wrapped in a blanket and asleep on a street sidewalk.

After investigating, police discovered two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex.

After police questioned her, they said Heidelberg admitted she had gone out to a nightclub an hour and a half earlier, leaving the children unattended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Super soaker rain heading towards Michiana Monday night - Tuesday night
Two people are in a hospital with serious injuries after an argument leads to a shooting in...
Two injured after argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Poll workers recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the training session Sunday afternoon at...
Poll Worker Training
Nine different species of tree saplings were complimentary to the public for the Arbor Day...
Arbor Day Elkhart
Boxes containing expired or unwanted medications were filling up at Fire Station #1 in South...
DEA drug takeback Day
A volunteer carts a bin full of sensitive documents to a paper shredding truck.
Crime Stoppers Shred
In this undated image provided by the Jewish National Fund-USA, Dr. Morton Mower and his wife,...
Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89