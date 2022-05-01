Advertisement

Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

A community is mourning the loss of two children who were killed after being trapped in a house fire in Texas. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Bill Barajas
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Two children were killed in a horrific house fire in Texas early Sunday.

Neighbors in Galveston said they tried to save the children, but police told them to stop because it was too dangerous.

Cellphone video shows the flames bursting from an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the ground were seen battling the blaze.

James Rodgers’ house is connected to the burning home. He said the children inside were family members.

“They were my cousin and niece,” he said. “Logan and Jade.”

Fire officials say calls for the fire came in at about 2:30 a.m.

The children and their father were inside the home at the time. The dad was able to get out, but the children were stuck inside.

A neighbor who asked to be left anonymous said they scrambled to get the word out.

“One of my friends went and tried to crawl up there to get into the window,” they said. “The police told him to get down and he got down.”

Their worst fear was confirmed when they say the mom made it back home a short time later.

“She made it about 20 minutes later and I could just tell the way she was screaming, it wasn’t good news,” the neighbor said.

Veronica von Blon, a nearby neighbor, said the entire community is heartbroken, with the family in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

“You see something like this and it’s just so sad,” von Blon said. “It really is sad.”

It is unclear right now what ignited the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Super soaker rain heading towards Michiana Monday night - Tuesday night
Two people are in a hospital with serious injuries after an argument leads to a shooting in...
Two injured after argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Poll workers recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the training session Sunday afternoon at...
Poll Worker Training
Nine different species of tree saplings were complimentary to the public for the Arbor Day...
Arbor Day Elkhart
Boxes containing expired or unwanted medications were filling up at Fire Station #1 in South...
DEA drug takeback Day
A volunteer carts a bin full of sensitive documents to a paper shredding truck.
Crime Stoppers Shred
In this undated image provided by the Jewish National Fund-USA, Dr. Morton Mower and his wife,...
Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89