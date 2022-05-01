Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Summit Financial Wellness stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about how they’re helping people get their money right in Benton Harbor.
Executive Director Barbara Sistrunk broke down the ways they’re promoting financial literacy in Berrien County.
They’re investing in the people who call harbor country home by providing free financial advice and support.
Summit is working to make long-lasting community change by helping low-to-moderate income households get the most out of their money.
“We’re there just to provide guidance and education. We provide one-on-one coaching and we’ll walk you through step-by-step how to manage your finances and gain financial confidence,” Sistrunk said.
Summit is hosting several free events throughout May:
May 5, 2022
Budgeting, 6:30pm
Summit Office- 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI
May 12, 2022
Credit Basic Part 1, 6:00-7:30pm
MAY 14, 2022
Blossomtime Parade, 11:00am
Summit Office, 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022
UNITY DAY
Blueroof Church 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085
May 19, 2022
Credit Strategies Part 2, 6:00-7:30pm
Summit Office, 175 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022
MAY 21, 2022
SHOW ME THE MONEY DAY
Noon - 3:00pm
Michigan Works-499 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022
