Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Summit Financial Wellness stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about how they’re helping people get their money right in Benton Harbor.

Executive Director Barbara Sistrunk broke down the ways they’re promoting financial literacy in Berrien County.

They’re investing in the people who call harbor country home by providing free financial advice and support.

Summit is working to make long-lasting community change by helping low-to-moderate income households get the most out of their money.

“We’re there just to provide guidance and education. We provide one-on-one coaching and we’ll walk you through step-by-step how to manage your finances and gain financial confidence,” Sistrunk said.

Summit is hosting several free events throughout May:

May 5, 2022

Budgeting, 6:30pm

Summit Office- 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI

May 12, 2022

Credit Basic Part 1, 6:00-7:30pm

MAY 14, 2022

Blossomtime Parade, 11:00am

Summit Office, 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

UNITY DAY

Blueroof Church 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085

May 19, 2022

Credit Strategies Part 2, 6:00-7:30pm

Summit Office, 175 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022

MAY 21, 2022

SHOW ME THE MONEY DAY

Noon - 3:00pm

Michigan Works-499 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022

