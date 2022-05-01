Advertisement

South East Little League hosts opening day

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s opening day for the South East Little League in South Bend.

The league is comprised of t-ball, baseball, and softball. Mayor Mueller was on hand to throw out the first pitch.

An organizer says over 200 families signed up their children to play, making the league a family affair.

“My sons have been playing ball out here at this park for seven years. It’s something I enjoy, all the people out at the park, we all enjoy this. We live for this,” said Andrew Liszewski, Vice President of the boys’ majors at South East Little League.

Click here for more information on the Southeast Little League.

