South East Little League hosts opening day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s opening day for the South East Little League in South Bend.

The league is comprised of t-ball, baseball, and softball. Mayor Mueller was on hand to throw out the first pitch.

An organizer says over 200 families signed up their children to play, making the league a family affair.

“My sons have been playing ball out here at this park for seven years. It’s something I enjoy, all the people out at the park, we all enjoy this. We live for this,” said Andrew Liszewski, Vice President of the boys’ majors at South East Little League.

