South Bend neighborhood forms new official greenspace

A new official greenspace was unveiled on South Bend’s Southeast Side Sunday afternoon.
A new official greenspace was unveiled on South Bend’s Southeast Side Sunday afternoon.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new official greenspace was unveiled on South Bend’s Southeast Side Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Bronson Street and Edgewater Avenue along the St. Joseph River.

There, city officials including South Bend Venue Parks & Arts’ Executive Director Aaron Perri, Council Member Henry Davis and Edgewater Neighborhood President Cyd Maravolo unveiled a new name for the space called “Edgewater Bank.”

Maravolo says making the greenspace available to residents has been a project she has has tried to pass for 10 years. Now that it is official, she says she is excited for what it is to come.

“Finally we have the Edgewater Bank for residents, for gatherings, for the children to play, and others to play and sit and enjoy the views,” Maravolo says.

To see the entire list of green spaces and places within South Bend Venues Parks & Arts, visit sbvpa.org.

