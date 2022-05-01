Advertisement

Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a situation in the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka after a person reportedly jumped off a bridge into the water.

Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person jumping into the river near the Capital Avenue bridge.

Rescue crews searched the area in the river but found nothing.

The scene has since been cleared, as darkness and stormy weather put an end to the search.

St. Joseph County Police is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & quiet Sunday. T-storms return Tuesday
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
Argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Bethel Gala - clipped version
Bethel Gala - clipped version