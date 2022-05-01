Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a situation in the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka after a person reportedly jumped off a bridge into the water.

Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person jumping into the river near the Capital Avenue bridge.

Rescue crews searched the area in the river but found nothing.

The scene has since been cleared, as darkness and stormy weather put an end to the search.

St. Joseph County Police is leading the investigation.

