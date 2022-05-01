Habitat for Humanity, Muffet McGraw team up for women build event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County teamed up with former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw for a women build event and luncheon.

McGraw has been building homes in St. Joseph County with Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years, often bringing her teams to the building sites while working alongside volunteers to construct homes for future homeowners.

“I think there’s a lot of great reasons to volunteer. I used to bring my team here, and it was a great team bonding opportunity. We have people from different places that are coming up with a whole team from there. It’s also so rewarding when you see the homeowners when they finally get the key to their house when you know you’ve impacted someone’s life. But it’s also a lot of fun. We were having a great time out here,” remarked McGraw.

Former longtime WNDU anchor Maureen McFadden, a South Bend native, also participated in the event.

McGraw teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to launch her women build initiative last September.

Habitat for Humanity has served St. Joseph County since 2001.

