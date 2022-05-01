Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity, Muffet McGraw team up for women build event

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County teamed up with former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw for a women build event and luncheon.

McGraw has been building homes in St. Joseph County with Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years, often bringing her teams to the building sites while working alongside volunteers to construct homes for future homeowners.

“I think there’s a lot of great reasons to volunteer. I used to bring my team here, and it was a great team bonding opportunity. We have people from different places that are coming up with a whole team from there. It’s also so rewarding when you see the homeowners when they finally get the key to their house when you know you’ve impacted someone’s life. But it’s also a lot of fun. We were having a great time out here,” remarked McGraw.

Former longtime WNDU anchor Maureen McFadden, a South Bend native, also participated in the event.

McGraw teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to launch her women build initiative last September.

Habitat for Humanity has served St. Joseph County since 2001.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & quiet Sunday. T-storms return Tuesday
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
Argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Bethel Gala - clipped version
Bethel Gala - clipped version