Edwardsburg hosts more than 120 lacrosse teams in first ever US Lacrosse event

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg hosted its first ever U.S. Rip The Duck Lacrosse Event Sunday.

It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex where more than 120 teams across six different states competed head-to-head.

Organizers say not only is the event helping bring in business to the city of Edwardsburg but it’s also giving local kids a chance to compete at the highest level.

“Our goal is to really serve the community and have this place be a region powerhouse and let the kids and the parents and the families come out here and enjoy this facility and witness the awesome experience that Edwardsburg Sports complex can provide,” Edwardsburg Sports Complex Manager James Simpson says.

More 1,300 vehicles filled with families attended the event according to a Simpson.

The Edwardsburg Sports Complex includes eight full sized lacrosse fields and two 7 vs. 7 fields.

To join a league, or for more information about Edwardsburg Sports Complex, you can head to www.Edwardsburgsportscomplex.Org/

