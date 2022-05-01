Advertisement

Edwardsburg hosts more than 120 lacrosse teams in first ever US Lacrosse event

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg hosted its first ever U.S. Rip The Duck Lacrosse Event Sunday.

It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex where more than 120 teams across six different states competed head-to-head.

Organizers say not only is the event helping bring in business to the city of Edwardsburg but it’s also giving local kids a chance to compete at the highest level.

“Our goal is to really serve the community and have this place be a region powerhouse and let the kids and the parents and the families come out here and enjoy this facility and witness the awesome experience that Edwardsburg Sports complex can provide,” Edwardsburg Sports Complex Manager James Simpson says.

More 1,300 vehicles filled with families attended the event according to a Simpson.

The Edwardsburg Sports Complex includes eight full sized lacrosse fields and two 7 vs. 7 fields.

To join a league, or for more information about Edwardsburg Sports Complex, you can head to www.Edwardsburgsportscomplex.Org/

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Super soaker rain heading towards Michiana Monday night - Tuesday night
Two people are in a hospital with serious injuries after an argument leads to a shooting in...
Two injured after argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Poll workers recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the training session Sunday afternoon at...
Poll Worker Training
Nine different species of tree saplings were complimentary to the public for the Arbor Day...
Arbor Day Elkhart
Boxes containing expired or unwanted medications were filling up at Fire Station #1 in South...
DEA drug takeback Day
A volunteer carts a bin full of sensitive documents to a paper shredding truck.
Crime Stoppers Shred
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather