One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting that involved two children at the scene Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered two children who are relatives at the scene.

Police say one child is seriously injured and is in critical condition. The other child is not physically injured, but is experiencing significant trauma from being involved in the situation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.