Advertisement

One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting that involved two children at the scene Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered two children who are relatives at the scene.

Police say one child is seriously injured and is in critical condition. The other child is not physically injured, but is experiencing significant trauma from being involved in the situation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & quiet Sunday. T-storms return Tuesday
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

Latest News

Argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Bethel Gala - clipped version
Bethel Gala - clipped version