Benton Harbor teen named Michigan Youth of the Year

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor teen has been named Michigan Youth of the Year.

“When I first heard my name called when I won, I was ecstatic, like I really couldn’t believe it.” 17-year-old Donovan Frazier was selected by the Boys and Girls Club of America, making him the ambassador for the youth in the state.

“It’s a challenge, and I love challenges,” Frazier said.

According to Frazier, he started going to the Boys and Girls Club at the age of 9.

“Originally, I was coming in just to meet new people and just to have something to do after school,” Frazier said.

Adding that eventually it became a sort of safe haven.

“I think it’s some what of a home away from home. So, for me when I come here, I automatically feel like I’m at home,” Frazier told 16 News Now.

After seeing his leadership in various programs at the Club, teachers and mentors suggested to Frazier that he apply to be the Youth of the Year.

Frazier said that at first, he wasn’t really interested, but decided to give it a try, and mentors said they had nothing but faith and him.

“Very, very amazing young man... Definitely knew that he was capable of fulfilling that responsibility as Youth of the Year, so it wasn’t surprising at all when he ran and won,” said LaToya Turner, the Director of Family and Alumni Services for the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor.

In order for Frazier to be selected, he had to go through several hurdles, including a fifteen minute interview, and a three minute speech, as well as other requirements.

According to members of the club, this is the fifth time in the past 22-years that the state winner has been from Benton Harbor, and Frazier said that he is excited for all of the responsibilities that come along with the title.

“Just to show them that this is a safe haven for you, to express yourself, and to be yourself, and , you know, find interests,” Frazier said.

Now, Frazier will prepare for the next round; the Midwest Youth of the Year, telling16 News Now that he was grateful for what the club had done for him, and couldn’t wait to share it with the youth.

“The club has helped me a lot, and I hope that more people can see that and you know, express themselves through it,” said Frazier.

