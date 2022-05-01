Argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 40 year old man and 49 year old woman are in the hospital after an argument lead to a shooting, according to Benton Township Police Department.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived they were told the victims had got themselves to the hospital.

Police determined that there was an argument before which lead to the shooting.

This lead to authorities setting up a perimeter around the area and locating the suspect. The suspect is a 40 year old man who is a Benton Harbor resident, his name has not been released.

Both the victims are at Spectrum Health Lakeland and are being treated for serious injuries, but are expected to survive. Currently the suspect is at the Berrien County Jail on numerous felony charges.

