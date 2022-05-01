Advertisement

5th annual Bethel Gala celebrates 75th anniversary of the university

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University community members are celebrating 75 years of its campus with the 5th annual Bethel Gala.

It happened at the Wiekamp Athletic Center on campus, with musician Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest.

Chapman is one of the most awarded artists in Christian music history.

This year’s gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University, and to raise money for the Bethel Fund— supporting student scholarships.

“One of the primary reasons that we host this gala, and it’s our fifth doing it is to raise support for student scholarships. At every university students need more scholarships, and it’s because of people in this room, and people connected to people in this room that we’re able to provide scholarships,” Brent Lavigne, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bethel University, said.

Last year’s gala raised more than $135,000 for scholarships and other areas in need.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & quiet Sunday. T-storms return Tuesday
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
Argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Summit Financial Wellness
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Bethel Gala - clipped version
Bethel Gala - clipped version