5th annual Bethel Gala celebrates 75th anniversary of the university

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University community members are celebrating 75 years of its campus with the 5th annual Bethel Gala.

It happened at the Wiekamp Athletic Center on campus, with musician Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest.

Chapman is one of the most awarded artists in Christian music history.

This year’s gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University, and to raise money for the Bethel Fund— supporting student scholarships.

“One of the primary reasons that we host this gala, and it’s our fifth doing it is to raise support for student scholarships. At every university students need more scholarships, and it’s because of people in this room, and people connected to people in this room that we’re able to provide scholarships,” Brent Lavigne, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bethel University, said.

Last year’s gala raised more than $135,000 for scholarships and other areas in need.

