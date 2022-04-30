Advertisement

Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a Rochester couple was arrested after state troopers find about a quarter pound of meth in their home.

32-year-old Collan Johnson and 21-year-old Allyson Byerline face criminal charges for dealing and possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Early Friday morning, a team of state troopers served a warrant after possible illegal drug activity at 61 Coral Dr. in Rochester.

That is when troopers found the drugs, cash, and paraphernalia.

The two were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday
The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the...
Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Midnight
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
Pet Vet: Air Travel with Pets (Part 1)