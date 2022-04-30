Rochester couple arrested after ISP find quarter pound of meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a Rochester couple was arrested after state troopers find about a quarter pound of meth in their home.

32-year-old Collan Johnson and 21-year-old Allyson Byerline face criminal charges for dealing and possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Early Friday morning, a team of state troopers served a warrant after possible illegal drug activity at 61 Coral Dr. in Rochester.

That is when troopers found the drugs, cash, and paraphernalia.

The two were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

