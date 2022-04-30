Advertisement

‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday
The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the...
Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse team says racial slurs hurled at them from crowd during game
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast