‘Big Band Bash’ event raises money for band program

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at John Adams High School (JAHS) Friday for the 32nd edition of Big Band Bash.

This annual event featured JAHS Jazz I & II, Jefferson Jazz Band, LaSalle Jazz Band and Clave Caribe.

Adam’s High School Band Director Kevin Graham said his program has grown by 150 percent over the last three years.

“The Jazz band this year, both jazz bands, went to ISMA, and we got a gold and a silver rating; so basically the highest and almost the highest rating that you can possibly get,” he said.

Graham said his program performs about 40 live events a year.

“And live music is one of the most important things for a community, for a school program and for the area as a whole,” Graham said.

“It’s really shown me what such a passionate group can produce and I think that’s like a really special feeling to have,” said John Adams High School Band Member Mei Pitts.

During the event, they also highlighted other local talent, like students’ art work.

There was also a silent auction to help raise funds for the high school’s band program.

Graham said they hope to raise $10,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.

“The band program is a really unique program. It’s really interesting in the sense that you get to collaborate with kids that a lot of times you wouldn’t be able to see in other classes, and I think that’s really special,” Pitts said.

