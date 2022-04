(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Midnight!

If you want to adopt Midnight or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also log onto their website humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.