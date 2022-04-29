Advertisement

St. Joseph Library suffers staff shortage, limits hours

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library in St. Joseph will be limiting their hours.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, they are limiting hours due to trouble with finding available staff.

Library Director Stephanie Masin said four positions recently became open, one full-time and three part-time, meaning the library was short of 100 hours of workers.

“It’s just been a snowball effect, a perfect storm,” Masin said.

Their new hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Tuesdays and Thursdays they will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturdays, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the library will close on May 14 and May 30 for holidays. The library says this is a temporary measure.

