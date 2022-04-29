Salvation Army welcomes Goshen for pancake breakfast

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Salvation Army held its annual pancake breakfast in Goshen.

This is the group’s 59th year of hosting the breakfast, but their first in-person since the pandemic began.

“It’s the place to be is what I’ve heard, and I’ve already seen that with the steady stream of people coming in today. So, it’s wonderful just to, really as a way just to gather as a community and say hey, we’re here to help. We have a healthy social services office that is open five days a week, and so people come in, they tell us their needs, and so we kind of brainstorm with them, hey how can we best meet their needs,” said Captain Joseph Hixenbaugh of the Salvation Army in Goshen, IN.

All the money raised stays local, and the Salvation Army says they use it to benefit their programs for those in need in Michiana.

“A lot of times, people don’t know that-- what they need until they’re in that crisis moment and say, ‘Hey, I need some help.’ And that’s why we’re here. Whether that be spiritual or physical, we try to meet all the needs. And so, outside of Christmas, the bell ringing, we’re there, but we’re there all throughout the year just helping people.”

The Salvation Army also provides youth programs for local kids.

