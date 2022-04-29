Advertisement

Salvation Army welcomes Goshen for pancake breakfast

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Salvation Army held its annual pancake breakfast in Goshen.

This is the group’s 59th year of hosting the breakfast, but their first in-person since the pandemic began.

“It’s the place to be is what I’ve heard, and I’ve already seen that with the steady stream of people coming in today. So, it’s wonderful just to, really as a way just to gather as a community and say hey, we’re here to help. We have a healthy social services office that is open five days a week, and so people come in, they tell us their needs, and so we kind of brainstorm with them, hey how can we best meet their needs,” said Captain Joseph Hixenbaugh of the Salvation Army in Goshen, IN.

All the money raised stays local, and the Salvation Army says they use it to benefit their programs for those in need in Michiana.

“A lot of times, people don’t know that-- what they need until they’re in that crisis moment and say, ‘Hey, I need some help.’ And that’s why we’re here. Whether that be spiritual or physical, we try to meet all the needs. And so, outside of Christmas, the bell ringing, we’re there, but we’re there all throughout the year just helping people.”

The Salvation Army also provides youth programs for local kids.

For more information on the Goshen Salvation Army, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday
The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the...
Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Midnight
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
Pet Vet: Air Travel with Pets (Part 1)