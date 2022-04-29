RV company participates in second annual ‘Spring Cleanup’ in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An RV company helped cleanup Elkhart on Friday.

Truma held it’s second annual “Spring Cleanup”, where employees and volunteers gathered trash along C.R. 6 down to C.R. 17.

Truma’s Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Haley, spoke with 16 News Now on the value of cleaning up the infrastructure in Elkhart.

“This is a collaboration to help the earth. We don’t have any competitors on Earth Day. We are collaborating with as many people who want to collaborate and make sure we have a beautiful planet to explore and enjoy for as long as we can,” Haley said.

This year, Truma employees were joined by volunteers from the Century Chemical Corporation, and the RV Women’s Alliance.

