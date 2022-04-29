Potawatomi Zoo moves bird species indoors as Avian Flu precaution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Some folks in our area are taking extra precautions to make sure their flocks don’t get infected with a newer strain of avian influenza.

Even though most of the birds on display at the zoo are secured in cages, that doesn’t stop wild birds from getting close to the ones that call the zoo home.

The Potawatomi Zoo removed all its birds from outdoor exhibits to lower their risk of exposure.

According to the CDC, avian flu can easily pass from bird-to-bird through saliva, mucous, and droppings. That means migrating ducks, geese, and other local birds can pass along the virus just by going to the bathroom while flying above or around the zoo.

Zoo staff isolated all their bird species indoors so wild birds have no way to reach them.

While visitors can still look through the glass to check out the flamingos, don’t count on seeing any of their other feathered friends on exhibit.

Missing out on the peacocks, chickens, hawks, and tropical birds isn’t ideal, but the zoo director says the cost vastly outweighs the risk.

“Animals like chickens and turkeys that we have in our zoo farm are very, very susceptible to this. It’s not just about protecting the turkeys and the chickens. Once they get it, that can spread through the zoo so quickly before we can even get control of it. It can affect our flamingos, our hornbills, all of our endangered species birds that we have, and ostriches. We’ve got to take precautions whether it’s a chicken, a peacock, or a flamingo. They all have to be treated exactly the same,” said Potawatomi Zoo Director Josh Sisk.

While direct bird-to-bird contact is extremely efficient in spreading this newer H5N1 variant, this virus can also be carried by humans who have contaminated clothing.

Sisk it only takes one zookeeper that didn’t disinfect their boots after tending to their backyard chicken farm to put their whole bird population at risk.

“Because this strand is so deadly and they can die so quickly, what we’ve done is put all birds inside right now,” he said.

Ducks, geese, and other uninvited guests have taken over some of the exhibits normally occupied by chickens, macaws, and turkeys.

“It comes from migratory birds. Literally, just feces from a duck flying over can pass on avian flu. So, like even the flamingos that we’re with here, we’ve opened the door so they can get some fresh air, but we’ve put up a screen to keep birds from getting in there,” Sisk said.

This strategy has yet to fail Sisk, who’s yet to have a bird infected with bird flu under his watch.

Contaminated clothing from someone’s backyard chicken flock can also spread the disease.

The CDC advises people who work closely with live poultry to avoid getting near birds that appear sick or dead.

If you have to handle a dead or sick bird, use protective clothing like disposable gloves, boot covers, and even face masks.

Always wash your hands after dealing with live animals, whether they look sick or not.

Only two people have tested positive for this strain of H5N1. The CDC says both of them worked closely with poultry and had either minor fatigue or no symptoms at all.

Transmission between humans is very rare, but people who contract bird flu should isolate themselves until they recover.

It is still safe to eat poultry and eggs, as long as they’re handled properly and cooked to 165 degrees, the temperature that kills the bird flu virus.

To register your backyard flock with the Indiana Board of Animal Health so you can get your birds tested and notified of local bird flu cases, follow this link.

Sisk says Avian flu infections tend to trail off as the weather gets warmers, so he says the birds should be back on exhibit in around a month’s time.

If the virus is still active, the zoo plans on putting birds on display in some of its indoor exhibit spaces.

