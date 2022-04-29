Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic building, formerly home to the South Bend, Brewing Association, has been scheduled to be demolished.

Purchased for just over $5000.00 in a city enforced tax certificate sale, the demolition of the building will cost the owner, at least 60 times that amount.

The city said that due to negligence from the new owner, the building became a risk to the safety of the public

S / Caleb Bauer / Deputy Executive Director of Community Investment / City of South Bend

“We’ve seen and recovered bricks that fell into the street,” said Caleb Bauer, the Deputy Executive Director of Community Investment.

Built in 1905, the former South Bend Brewing Association building has continued to deteriorate since it was purchased by its new owner in 2019.

“We’re at the end of a long road of efforts from many departments in the city of South bend to try and get this building on the right track,” Bauer said.

According to Bauer, the city hoped that the new owner would revitalize the building, and thus the neighborhood, but instead, said he neglected the building, putting it at a point of no return.

“The city of South Bend doesn’t want to be in the business of demolishing historic buildings. In this case, this building poses a substantial imminent risk to public safety, and so, because of that it does have to be demolished,” Bauer said.

Bauer told 16 News Now that it has not only been a risk to public safety, but that it also has posed risk to the people the owner has unsafely allowed inside the structure.

“The property owner is irresponsibly housing people in that site, in unsafe conditions,” said Bauer, adding that, “The property owner will be responsible for paying for the cost of that demolition.”

Bauer said that the owner will be charged at least 60 times what he paid for the building, though it could be much more than that, as the owner has not allowed the city inside of the building to fully assess the damage.

“That’s why the range is from $300,000 to $ 1 million,” Bauer said.

According to Bauer, after the city has relocated the individuals illegally living inside of the building, the demolition will begin, in May.

We did reach out to the building’s owner, however he did not respond to our request to comment.

