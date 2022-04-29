National Prescription Drug Take Back Day taking place Saturday

(WNDU) - If you’re looking for a chance to get rid of prescription drugs that are expired or no longer needed, you can do it Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Here in Michiana, the 525 Foundation is teaming up with the DEA and local law enforcement to host “Take Back” locations in our area. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

You can stop any of the 12 locations listed below on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pills and patches are accepted, but not syringes, needles, or liquid.

South Bend Fire Station #1 - 1222 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN

South Bend Fire Station #6 - 4302 W. Western Ave, South Bend, IN

South Bend Fire Station #9 - 2108 E Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN

Elkhart Health & Aquatics - 200 E Jackson Blvd, Elkhart, IN

Beacon Granger Hospital - 3220 Beacon Pkwy, Granger, IN

Stepan Center - University of Notre Dame

Mishawaka Fire Station #4 - 3000 Harrison Rd, Mishawaka, IN

Community Hospital of Bremen - 1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN

St. Joseph County Jail - 401 W Sample St, South Bend, IN

Michiana Behavioral Health - 1800 N Oak Dr, Plymouth, IN

Clay Fire Station #21 - 18776 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN

Clay Fire Station #25 - 12481 Anderson Rd, Granger, IN

You can also drop off unwanted liquid and pill medications at any Indiana State Police post.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.