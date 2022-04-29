Motorized scooters coming to downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A new mode of transportation is coming to downtown St. Joseph.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Bird Rides will soon rent out motorized scooters. It was approved this week by the St. Joseph City Commission.

The company will hire local vendors to monitor and maintain the scooters.

The scooter fleet will be shut down between midnight and 4 a.m., and operation after 9 p.m. will be subject to the user taking a cognitive test.

The plan is to start with about 15 to 20 scooters and expand as demand grows.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.