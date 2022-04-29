Advertisement

Motorized scooters coming to downtown St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A new mode of transportation is coming to downtown St. Joseph.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Bird Rides will soon rent out motorized scooters. It was approved this week by the St. Joseph City Commission.

The company will hire local vendors to monitor and maintain the scooters.

The scooter fleet will be shut down between midnight and 4 a.m., and operation after 9 p.m. will be subject to the user taking a cognitive test.

The plan is to start with about 15 to 20 scooters and expand as demand grows.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday
The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the...
Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Midnight
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: Safety training for farmers
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
WNDU Vault: The future of retail at the mall
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
Pet Vet: Air Travel with Pets (Part 1)