Mishawaka and Shiojiri celebrate 50-year-anniversary as sister cities

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s close connection with the Japanese city of Shiojiri continues to stand the test of time.

The two cities have now been sister cities for 50-years.

This week, Shiojiri Mayor Toshiyuki Oguchi came to Mishawaka to celebrate the golden anniversary.

In Mishawaka, you don’t have to go to a Japanese restaurant for a taste of of their incredible cuisine. You can get it at the Shiojiri Room at the local library, or at the city park that has a Japanese strolling garden, complete with four bridges and more than 200 boulders.

“And so, we can go there. It’s a very popular place to visit, but there to, it was not a city invested project. It came about through donations from both Japan and from citizens of Mishawaka,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood. “A lot of sister city relationships are about going and forming ties so you can have some economic development. This one is about friendship. It has always been about friendship and close-knit communities coming together and celebrating their, what they have in common. In my mind it’s what’s right in the world today.”

Sister city status actually grew out of a relationship started in the 1960′s when a teacher at Battel School set up a pen pal program with students at a school in Shiojiri.

Sister city status was bestowed in 1972.

“They wanted to have lunch in an Americana kind of restaurant, so what better place than Doc Pierce’s in downtown Mishawaka,” said Mayor Wood.

Of course, gifts were exchanged. Shiojiri is known for its lacquer wood products, and this time they came in the form of cups and spoons. Shiojiri’s mayor received a rug with images of Mishawaka city landmarks.

A celebratory dinner was held at the Beiger Mansion where the mayors joined city council members and a delegation of Mishawaka High School students who are planning to visit Shiojiri later this year.

Mayor Wood, too, eventually plans to visit Shiojiri.

“You know, I’ve grown up here and I’ve lived here all my life. You kind of get used to things in your own little secluded world and to get that perspective of somebody who lives, you know, half a world away, but you find out you have so much in common with them,” Wood said.

