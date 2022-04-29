Advertisement

Kyle Hamilton selected 14th by Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WNDU) - The wait is finally over. Now-former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NFL after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick in this year’s NFL Draft Thursday.

Hamilton was one of 21 players on-site in Las Vegas for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while he had to hear 13 names called before his, he wasn’t left waiting as long as some other prospects.

Hamilton was named a captain of the Notre Dame football team last season, and immediately validated that decision by intercepting two passes in a season-opening road win vs. Florida State.

Just two weeks later, he tied a career-high with 10 tackles in a home win vs. Purdue. Hamilton continued to be a difference-maker for the Notre Dame defense before going down with a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 23rd home game vs. USC.

Hamilton now becomes the first Notre Dame player to be drafted in the first round since Jerry Tillery in 2019.

