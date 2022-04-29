Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Office launches new service app

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A sheriff’s department in Indiana is going high-tech in a new way.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new app for smart devices.

Similar to Elkhart’s online reporting, users can submit tips through the app. They can also share comments and concerns, and search for local inmates.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.

“More and more public safety agencies are realizing the opportunity they have to reach and serve their public where they are…..on their smartphones,” said Kevin Cummings, vice president with OCV.

The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.