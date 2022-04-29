Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday

Thunderstorms are expected across the area through the early overnight hours. Heavy downpours (Some 1.00″+). Wind gusts (40-60 mph) and lightning will remain the impacts. The next system we are watching is a low-pressure system arriving on Tuesday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Thunderstorms are expected across the area through the early overnight hours. Heavy downpours (Some 1.00″+). Wind gusts (40-60 mph) and lightning will remain the impacts. Low: 52° Wind: S 10-2 mph.

SUNDAY: Some morning sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon and evening. High: Near 60° Low: 46°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. As a warm front moves into Michiana Monday evening expect showers to develop mainly after sunset. High: 62° Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The next system we are watching is a low-pressure system arriving on Tuesday. This will give us off-and-on shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day with highs close to 70 degrees. We turn slightly cooler behind this low-pressure system Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next chance of a few light showers will come Thursday and Friday. Watching a gradual warming trend towards next weekend with highs nearing 70 for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former South Bend Brewing Association building to be demolished in May
Owner of historic building could be charged more than 60 times what he paid for property
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the...
Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Back into the 60s on Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Finally turning warmer by Thursday afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold, frosty Wednesday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Highs only in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday