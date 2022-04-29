First Alert Forecast: T-storms Saturday evening. Cooler & quiet Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Thunderstorms are expected across the area through the early overnight hours. Heavy downpours (Some 1.00″+). Wind gusts (40-60 mph) and lightning will remain the impacts. Low: 52° Wind: S 10-2 mph.

SUNDAY: Some morning sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon and evening. High: Near 60° Low: 46°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. As a warm front moves into Michiana Monday evening expect showers to develop mainly after sunset. High: 62° Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The next system we are watching is a low-pressure system arriving on Tuesday. This will give us off-and-on shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day with highs close to 70 degrees. We turn slightly cooler behind this low-pressure system Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next chance of a few light showers will come Thursday and Friday. Watching a gradual warming trend towards next weekend with highs nearing 70 for Mother’s Day.

