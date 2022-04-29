Elkhart Police offering online incident reporting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - You can now report crimes online in Elkhart.

But there are some limits.

Police say it’s best to only report crimes with no suspect information—like thefts, harassment, and vandalism.

You can report crime here or by using the new kiosk located in the Elkhart Police Department’s lobby located at 175 Waterfall Drive.

Press Release from the Elkhart Police Department:

The Elkhart Police Department is proud to announce that we are now offering online incident reporting.

To better serve the community, the public can now submit online reports directly to the Elkhart Police Department for certain non-violent crimes in our jurisdiction in which there is no suspect information. Here are examples of incidents that can be reported through the website:

Theft Offenses (not involving medications or firearms; no suspect information)

Criminal Mischief (i.e., damage to personal property or vehicles; no suspect information)

Harassment (no suspect information)

Vandalism (no suspect information)

The reporting website has further information, including questions to ensure that the online reporting process is the appropriate venue for reporting the incident (www.bit.ly/EPDReport).

After completing the report, the reporting party will receive an email indicating the report was submitted, and then will receive a case number when the report is approved. Once the report is approved, they will also be able to print a copy of the report for their records. If further follow-up is needed, a police officer will contact the reporting party for further information or updates.

The Elkhart Police Department also offers a kiosk in our lobby that citizens can use to file the online reports, if they would like to do so but lack the technology or internet access (175 Waterfall Dr., Elkhart).

