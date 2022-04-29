City of Goshen to install temporary cycle track

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever cycle track in Goshen is coming soon.

The city will reconfigure Lincoln Avenue over the next few months to debut the temporary cycle track.

The goal is to provide a safe connection in the city’s bicycle network and to accommodate better pedestrian traffic.

Crews will install a demo cycle track lane along the south side of Lincoln Avenue between 5th and 8th streets in early May to determine if a permanent cycle track will be installed in the future.

Press Release from the City of Goshen:

The City of Goshen will reconfigure Lincoln Avenue for the next several months to test the City’s first-ever cycle track. This temporary track will provide a safe connection in the city’s bicycle network and facilitate better pedestrian movement.

The City will install a demonstration Cycle Track lane along the south side of Lincoln Avenue between 5th and 8th streets in early May, with the plan for the lane to remain over a period of several months as a trial to determine if a permanent cycle track can be installed in the future.

In addition to the added lane, which will function as a two-way route for cyclists, Lincoln Avenue will be reduced to two driving lanes, accommodating for parking lanes on both sides of the road and a center turn lane.

The plan for lane reductions is based on a study of traffic volumes in the area, which indicates the change will have minimal impact on traffic flow.

The work will include adjusting the existing pavement markings and installing temporary curb sections with delineators to define the cycle track. The cycle track will be placed along the south curb line and the on-street parking will be shifted to the north side of the track. The number of on-street parking spaces will not be decreased.

“This project has the potential to make the important connection between the Indiana Multi-Use Path, the Millrace Trail, the Maple City Greenway and the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail,” Civil Engineer Josh Corwin said. “The City’s hope is that this reconfiguration also will help make the neighborhood more bike and pedestrian-friendly.”

The City will evaluate the layout, traffic flow and parking, as well as collecting feedback from the public during the trial period. A public meeting will be held to receive community feedback. The date and location will be determined at a future date.

More information, including updates, diagrams and illustrations of the project can be found at //goshenindiana.org/cycletrack. For any questions, residents can contact the Engineering Department at 534-2201 or via email at engineering@goshencity.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.