Cass County honors victims of violent crimes

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A solemn ceremony outside the Cass County Law & Courts Building where friends, family, and a few furry companions gathered to remember their loved ones who were victims of violent crimes.

Each person in attendance said their loved one’s name out loud before placing a flower on a memorial dedicated in their honor.

“I think it’s important that the memories of their loved ones live on, and you know, we really become in many ways part of their family because we deal with them for months if not years as the cases run their way through the system. They sit in our lobbies and our conference rooms, we talk with them, we mourn a little bit with them, and it’s an important part for us to see them, and I think we want to let them know that the lives of their loved one’s matter,” said Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz.

There were tears and hugs, song and prayer, and above all, comfort for the survivors that someone else can relate to their pain.

“I think when you lose a loved one to violence, it’s a very unique situation and that the pain always seems to be more prominent and more at the front. And again, it’s something that I know our survivors learn to live with, but it is a different setting for them. There are lives or years that have not been lived, kids that will never be, careers that are cut short. You know, all of those things are on the forefront of the minds of the survivors, and they certainly wish they could’ve enjoyed those things with their loved ones, and that’s why it’s even more important that we let them know they have continuing support through my office and through law enforcement.”

Mr. Fitz also took the time to praise the work of the victims’ advocates for their continuing support and first responders for seeking justice and providing comfort for the survivors.

