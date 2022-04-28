Steel rocker arms failure blamed for closure of Napier Avenue bridge

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Napier Avenue bridge in Berrien County is closed after the bridge’s steel rocker arms failed.

The four-lane bridge was already reduced to two lanes last month while crews repaired the underside of the bridge. Crews then found a problem with the beams and steel rocker arms.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the city was notified Tuesday and the bridge was closed to all traffic shortly after 5:30 p.m.

It’s unknown how long the bridge will be shut down.

But there’s a detour route. Travelers should head north on M-139 to BL I-94, and from there down M-63. The route is shown in the map below:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.