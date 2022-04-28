Special Olympics Indiana hosts annual ‘Breakfast with Champions’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Special Olympics Indiana hosted its annual ‘Breakfast with Champions’ event at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

Attendees got the chance to hear from local special Olympics athletes and their coaches.

The Unified Track and Field Program at John Adams High School was also highlighted.

“It’s a number of things, not just sports,” said Jeff Mohler, president and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana. “But we do programming in which we try to allow the entire school student body to learn about things such as acceptance, inclusion and empowerment.”

Special Olympics Indiana is also looking for volunteers.

You can learn more by visiting soindiana.org.

