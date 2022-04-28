Plans moving forward for new 106 unit apartment building in downtown Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -New details about Mishawaka’s latest apartment development that aims to increase the number of residents that call downtown home.

The Front Street Apartments are one step closer to bringing roughly 106 niche units to the Beutter Park area.

First, it was the River Rock Apartments, then it was the Mill, and now Front Street Apartments.

This development will follow the trend set by its neighbors in hopes of keeping young professionals in Mishawaka.

“We think why not Mishawaka. We want the opportunity to compete for people to live here and we want their experience here to be a great one,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

The Front Street Apartments are building off the success of other nearby residential options like the Mill and River Rock Apartments.

“When people thought no one was going to move into the Mill because they couldn’t afford it, here the Mill is not only full--it filled up immediately. 30% came from out of state. 80% came from out of Mishawaka. You can’t even get a space in there until August or after,” Wood said.

Mayor Wood says this development adds another big piece to the complex around downtown Mishawaka’s in-demand riverfront that’s expected to be more budget-friendly than its neighbors.

“This will provide an opportunity for those who still want the experience and still want similar amenities--a very quality product--but maybe don’t have the budget to go into a 2 or 3-bedroom apartment,” Wood said.

Once completed, Front Street Apartments will have roughly 106 units, with the majority of them being studios.

They will also offer some single-bedroom and two-bedroom buildings.

In addition to its proximity to downtown businesses, green spaces, and city services, future residents will be able to socialize on the building’s rooftop patio.

There will also be 4,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor to invite new businesses.

“This will appeal to younger folks, maybe right out of college who are just getting out into the workforce who are maybe just getting out onto their own after dorm life or after living with their parents. What better environment to live in than downtown Mishawaka,” Wood said.

Construction will likely take a whole year and it’s expected to start this fall.

