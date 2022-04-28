Employee shortages have companies coming together to look for hires

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by Sound Management LLC, a Job and Career Expo in Elkhart brought over 50 employers from around Michiana together, in hopes of finding employees.

“Honestly, we live in a day and age where we have more jobs than we have the people. And so, I think mostly all the companies in this facility now are feeling the same way, and I think we all have that comparison amongst each other,” said Judy Luna, the Recruiting Manager an Specialized Staffing.

In order to help companies fill hundreds full time, part time, and seasonal positions, Sound Management LLC hosted a Job and Career Expo at Moose Family Center in Elkhart.

“With an employee shortage right now, I say this is so incredibly important because, like I said, people are reaching out to us daily wanting to advertise for help wanted,” said Tim Bayless, radio host and one of the organizers with U-93.

Michiana is not the only area that has struggled with an employee shortage, but Sound Management LLC wanted to help their community by bringing companies together in one place to help find employees.

“You’ve got tons of people out and you’ve got everything ranging on the spectrum for jobs so it’s a fantastic place to be,” said Kevin Brennan, an assistant manger at OctoPharma in South Bend.

As well as a variety of jobs opportunities, visitors were also able to learn how to further their education.

“The good thing about our adult program’s is that most of them are in the evening time, so those people who find a full time job can still come finish their bachelor’s degree and so we’re doing this while they’re working full time. Those people who have their bachelors degree and are looking for a full time job, they may have time to go back for their masters. We have a masters, the MBA program that’s 100% online,” said Lawrence Giden, a Representative for the adult and graduate programs at Goshen College.

During a time when so many companies are looking for employees, some have just tried to stand out and fill positions.

“And so, we’re just out here trying to make it known,” said Luna.

