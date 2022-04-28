Elkhart General unveils Monarch Bronchoscopy for lung patients

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General is now the home to the Monarch robotic Bronchoscopy platform.

This innovative technology from Auris Health Inc. allows pulmonologists (doctors specializing in the respiratory system) to better diagnose and treat patients.

According to the American Cancer Society, Lung cancer causes more than 350 deaths each day, the highest number of deaths for all types of cancer.

Early detection is critical in any cancer diagnosis. However, frequently with lung cancer, the early symptoms may be missed. This technology has the chance to affect outcomes in patients with lung cancer profoundly or to detect possibly cancerous lesions or nodules at an earlier stage and before it has spread.

“If you have various small lung nodules, what we call a ground glass nodule, they can be resected, and if it is cancerous, the patient would be potentially cured. But finding those lung nodules during surgery is difficult because they are usually 1 cm, sometimes less in diameter, and they are not solid, so they are difficult to feel and find. So, with the Monarch, we can navigate to the nodule and deploy a marker, so that makes it easier for the surgeon to find it during surgery and remove it,” said Dr. Diego Heredia, M.D, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist at Beacon Health System.

This is the first time that patients in Northern Indiana will have access to this medical equipment.

“The key is to have a stable scope that allows you to get there. Once you’re there, you park the scope, and you have a variety of other tools that you can use to confirm your position and also to biopsy the lesion. The purpose of all of this is early detection and staging of lung cancer with one safe procedure and discharging the patient the same day.”

Doctors will use a type of Xbox controller, which Bill Gates had to sign off on to allow this company to use the controller design. While it looks like playing video games, it’s potentially finding cancerous lesions and saving lives.

Dr. Heredia said the old technology and methods were good, but this new method makes it even easier for doctors to help lung patients.

For more information on the Monarch robotic Bronchoscopy platform, click here.

