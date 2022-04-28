Advertisement

Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a crash on Thursday morning involving a train and a vehicle.

Police say this happened at the Beiger Street crossing for the Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of East Fourth Street.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, drove his vehicle around the crossing gates, which were lowered and operating. His vehicle was struck by the train.

The man suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. Alcohol is believed to be involved.

