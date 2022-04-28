Award-Winning Chef visits Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame welcomes a special guest to campus today, Award-winning Chef Rick Bayless.

He treated students and chefs to lunch, gave a cooking demonstration, and then held a Q+A.

“I was invited here to Notre Dame to talk to the chef community that’s here, and you have a very robust community of chefs here at Notre Dame. In our restaurants, one of the things that we do is try to amass a chef community that is really passionate about making not only great food but great food that has a tradition to it. We’re very lucky that we have many people on our staff that have worked with us for years and years and years,” said Chef Rick Bayless, Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur in Chicago, IL.

Chef Bayless told students that he wants his menu to tell a story so that the menu accurately reflects its region of origin.

He has tried to combine his love of culture and cuisine and integrate them to cultivate his menus and write his cookbooks.

“What it takes, I think, to keep at this is the love of the dailiness of it and trying to make what we do better every single day. I will tell you that growing up in a BBQ restaurant; you really do learn that respect for not cutting corners. That’s what we say to our staff all the time; if you’re standing still, you’re actually going backward.”

When asked what’s your favorite dish to cook, Chef Bayless laughed and responded that no chef should ever answer that because “that will be the only thing guests will order and not the rest of the menu.”

Another Student asked about his favorite place to visit in Mexico. The chef replied, “Oaxaca, because of the influence of the indigenous culture... I love the recipes from there.”

Chef Bayless also shared a few tips when it comes to restaurant-quality cooking.

1- make friends with salt - salt your food

2- become friends with heat - don’t worry about having the burner getting too hot- adjust accordingly

3- use big pans and heavy pans - distribute heat evenly

For more information on Chef Bayless and his restaurants, click here.

