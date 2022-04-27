Wednesday’s Child: Keeley

(WNDU) - When you’re really a really tall kid, lots of people ask, “Do you play basketball?”

13-year-old Keeley doesn’t mind answering that she likes to play hoops.

She’s 5′11″ and still has some growing to do.

“I was taller than most two-year-olds wherever I went,” said Keeley. “They started putting a basketball in my hands at age 2.”

She’s pretty good too.

“I like dribbling the ball,” said Keeley. “I like shooting. I’m really good at shooting.”

Keeley likes other sports too.

“Volleyball is cool. I like hitting the ball,” said Keeley. “Anyone who sets it to me I can just hit the ball.”

But there’s so much more to this busy teen. Keeley has her sights set on style.

“I want to be a model, I want to be an actress, and I want to be a rapper,” said Keeley.

“I’m a fashionista. I’m a gonna walk out of the house looking good,” explained Keeley. “I can’t walk out of the house looking bad. That’s just not me.”

Keeley has confidence despite a rough start. She’s been in and out of foster care since she was two.

She admits she’s had to work through some difficult times but she knows she still deserves parents who love and respect her.

“I just want a person that loves me and cares for me and then stick with me during my behaviors but will help me too,” said Keeley.

A new family is something Keeley dreams of.

“I always think about a home. Whenever I sleep, I imagine a good home. Whenever I’m walking and I see people I see their family I imagine maybe I can find a home like that,” said Keeley.

And she looks forward to meeting them soon.

Keeley wants to write a book about what it’s like to live in foster care and she wants to call it, “About Keeley’s Life.” If you want to learn more about Keeley, click this link for Indiana’s Adoption Program: Keeley - Indiana Adoption Program

