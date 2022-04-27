TRAFFIC ALERT: Napier Avenue bridge closed

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Napier Avenue bridge in Berrien County has completely been closed off.

The closure stems from safety concerns during a rehab project to the bridge. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the duration of the closure is unknown.

Because of this change, there’s a new detour route. Travelers should head north on M-139 to BL I-94, and from there down M-63.

