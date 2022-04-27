TRAFFIC ALERT: Napier Avenue bridge closed
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Napier Avenue bridge in Berrien County has completely been closed off.
The closure stems from safety concerns during a rehab project to the bridge. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the duration of the closure is unknown.
Because of this change, there’s a new detour route. Travelers should head north on M-139 to BL I-94, and from there down M-63.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.