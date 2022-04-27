UPDATE: Missing man in South Bend found safe

UPDATE: South Bend Police say Shannon Fox has been found safe!

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing man.

Shannon Fox, 37, was reported missing on Monday, April 25.

Fox was last seen on April 14 in downtown South Bend. Fox is six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright green hooding, a white t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

Shannon Fox (South Bend Police Department)

