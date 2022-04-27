Residents in Niles house explosion save themselves; lose everything else

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - New details after a house in Niles exploded early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:15 A.M. on 9th St. between Main St. and Broadway.

The two people who lived there escaped with only minor injuries, but they lost everything else.

The couple says they’ve lived in this home for the past 18 years.

While they said they’re grateful to have escaped with their lives, they can’t keep their minds off the belongings, pets, and memories that burned away in the explosion.

“A few hours ago this was home. Now it’s gone,” said one of the residents Ron Caylor.

We met up with Caylor and his girlfriend Michaelle DeVreese after they were cleared to leave the hospital at the scene of the explosion that sent them there.

Caylor said he woke up to a scene that he could only imagine was a nightmare.

“I thought I’d go back to sleep and then I heard her screaming and I said, ‘is this real’ and she said yes! She’s panicked understandably,” Caylor said.

“I was pinned. The roof was on top of me and I couldn’t move so he just grabbed me and yanked me out. Then we literally walked out onto the grass. We were sleeping on the upstairs and the whole house had collapsed and we had literally just walked out onto the steps,” DeVreese said.

Caylor said the two escaped through an opening in their second-floor bedroom only to find out they were already on ground level due to the collapse.

While the couple walked away with just bumps, bruises, and a sprained shoulder, nothing else seemed to escaped the flames, including their pets.

“I had two cats and a dog. As far as I know they’re dead. Everything I owned--I mean my truck as you can see is melted,” Caylor said.

They also lost all their clothes, personal belongings, and important documents stored in the home.

The couple is staying with DeVreese’s uncle while they figure out what to do next.

If you want to drop off any donations to help the couple back on their feet, you can bring them by 1844 3rd Street in Niles.

It’s still unclear what triggered the explosion, but investigators have spent all day on the scene trying to figure out the cause.

“Oh by the grace of God they made it out. We had the report that people were screaming, and we rolled up and we’re thinking there is no way somebody survived this. Thank God they were able to make it out on their own before we got here because they wouldn’t have made it,” said Niles City Fire Dept. Capt. Don Wise.

A few nearby residents said they heard up to three loud booms Monday night.

The couple says they didn’t hear or feel anything until they woke up to smoke and fire.

We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more information from fire investigators.

