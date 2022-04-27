Police discover guns after traffic stop outside Goshen High School

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, police are investigating after two guns were found in a car leaving Goshen High School.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. outside of Goshen High School.

According to the report, police say they stopped the car near the corner of Main and Mill St. for having darkly tinted windows.

On Wednesday Dr. Steven Hope, Superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, sent out a press release on the incident.

In the release, GCS states that the students involved have been disciplined to the fullest extent of it’s firearm policy. This includes “expulsion from the school for at least one calendar year”. It is also of note that the school system has seen “an uptick of violent incidents, including gang and gun violence.”

In the last five weeks of the school year, GCS plans to have an increased police presence with extra emphasis on the junior high and high school.

The full release is enclosed below:

Goshen Community Schools press release on Tuesday's traffic stop incident. (WNDU)

