Plea agreement in works for man accused in South Bend Housing Authority fraud scheme

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plea agreement is in the works for one of the half dozen people accused of ripping off the South Bend Housing Authority.

A change of plea hearing has been set for next week for defendant Archie Robinson III. Robinson owned a contracting business called KTR_Kleaning To Renovations, Inc.

Archie Robinson III (St. Joseph County Jail)

According to court documents, Robinson plans to admit that he conspired with a couple housing authority administrators to steal money from the agency.

Robinson was issued checks for apartment renovation work that he never performed. When he deposited the checks, he withdrew some cash that he later gave to the housing authority administrators.

In the plea agreement, Robinson agrees to make restitution in an undisclosed amount. He also agrees to pay back more than $20,000 for a paycheck protection program loan that he wasn’t entitled to receive.

The rest of the defendants in the case are set to go on trial in March 2023.

