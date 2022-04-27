Advertisement

Plea agreement in works for man accused in South Bend Housing Authority fraud scheme

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plea agreement is in the works for one of the half dozen people accused of ripping off the South Bend Housing Authority.

A change of plea hearing has been set for next week for defendant Archie Robinson III. Robinson owned a contracting business called KTR_Kleaning To Renovations, Inc.

Archie Robinson III
Archie Robinson III(St. Joseph County Jail)

According to court documents, Robinson plans to admit that he conspired with a couple housing authority administrators to steal money from the agency.

Robinson was issued checks for apartment renovation work that he never performed. When he deposited the checks, he withdrew some cash that he later gave to the housing authority administrators.

In the plea agreement, Robinson agrees to make restitution in an undisclosed amount. He also agrees to pay back more than $20,000 for a paycheck protection program loan that he wasn’t entitled to receive.

The rest of the defendants in the case are set to go on trial in March 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
The entrance to Deer Forest overgrown with shrubs since the park officially closed in 2014.
Former Deer Forest park sells for $550,000
Gabriella Vargas, forensic genealogist helps crack Niles cold case murder of Roxanne Wood.
Woman who cracked a 35-year-old cold case shares how she did it in 4 days
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train
The two people who lived there escaped with only minor injuries, but they lost everything else.
Residents in Niles house explosion save themselves; lose everything else

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weekend with Storms Possible
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
South Bend paving season is set to begin as the weather warms up.
South Bend paving season set to begin
National Day service held for SJC workers at Howard Park.
Memorial Day service held for SJC workers at Howard Park
YWCA hosts 'Stand Against Racism' campaign
YWCA hosts 'Stand Against Racism' campaign